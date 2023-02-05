Watch CBS News

Park Winters Day Visits

Spring is getting ready to, well, spring at Park Winters, and the charming Yolo County estate is now offering even more to do for day trips. From Farm Bites to quince bouquets and a small on-site marketplace, featuring locally made and grown goods!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.