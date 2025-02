Park Greenhouse Garden in Ripon From house plants to vegetables and herbs, a nursery in Ripon has all of your gardening needs for this spring! Park Greenhouse is a 3rd generation family owned nursery that has a retail center in Ripon, and also ships to dozens of other garden centers and stores across the Sacramento area and Northern California. The Retail Garden Center is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 8:30AM - 4:30PM.