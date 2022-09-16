Watch CBS News

Paint Your Pet Pawty

Would you like to have a portrait of your pet? Jordan Segundo is at Leash and Collar in Sacramento and they're having a Paint Your Pet Pawty! See how you can be taught how to paint a portrait of your pet with flying colors!
