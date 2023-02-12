Watch CBS News

Packs of Love & Compassion

Maribela Cruz is a high school senior who started a backpack project called, Packs of Love and Compassion, eight years ago. This project is about collecting backpack donations for the homeless as a gift for Valentine's Day.
