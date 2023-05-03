TV Schedule
Packing menstrual kits for women
My Sister’s House and Wellspring Women’s Center are teaming up to pack 800 menstrual product kits to be donated to Sacramento charities, women and teens in need! Dina Kupfer is there as the assembly line is rolling!
