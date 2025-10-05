Organic Skin Studio in Sacramento is offering a special for breast cancer survivors It's October and it's Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Owners are Vann & Kevin Luong. Drawing on Vann’s medical background as a Physician Assistant, she has witnessed firsthand many medical challenges patients can face such as how a cancer diagnosis can profoundly impact an individual’s self-esteem, diverting their focus from self-care. During chemotherapy or radiation treatments, patients often encounter hair loss, changes in skin texture, and insomnia, all of which can quickly become a new reality for them. These physical changes significantly influence how individuals perceive themselves and their well-being. This became evident when Vann’s own aunt was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma last year. In October 2023, they launched a month of free facials for cancer patients and survivors to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.