Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson tells us how to protect your little ones from RSV Gold-medal gymnast and mom of three, Shawn Johnson East is no stranger to challenges—but nothing prepared her for when her first two children were babies and caught respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Now, Shawn is using her voice to raise awareness and help other families understand the risks of RSV and how to help protect their littlest ones, who are entering their first RSV season, from a serious RSV lung infection.