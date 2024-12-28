Watch CBS News

NYE @ Polanco Cantina, 9am

Always a high-energy late-night party spot, Polanco is excited to present a New Year's Eve “Alter Ego” celebration that includes music by DJ Ivan G, drink specials, party favors, photographer, and a champagne toast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.