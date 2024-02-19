Night Watch, 9am

Watch CBS News

A little bit of Hitchcock, a little bit of Gaslight, and you have the excellent, mystery thriller, Night Watch. Lincoln Theatre Company is proud to present the play by Lucille Fletcher, which opens February 23rd and runs through March 10th.
