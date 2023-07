New Tahoe trail construction Construction of the new 2.3-mile Tunnel Creek singletrack trail is now underway! The new trail is being built to reduce conflicts between hikers and bikers on the busy Tunnel Creek Road, a popular route to and from Monkey Rock, Marlette Flume Trail, Incline Flume Trail, and the Tahoe Rim Trail. Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund, joins Dina to talk about the new trail!