New Mural in South Sacramento!
Work has begun on a new mural under Highway 99 as part of the Clean California South Sac Safety & Beautification Project! Ashley Williams is with artists Jaya King and Uli Smith as their team are prepare the walls for a public paint day on July 8th!
