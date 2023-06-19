Watch CBS News

New Mural in South Sacramento!

Work has begun on a new mural under Highway 99 as part of the Clean California South Sac Safety & Beautification Project! Ashley Williams is with artists Jaya King and Uli Smith as their team are prepare the walls for a public paint day on July 8th!
