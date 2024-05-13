Watch CBS News

New In the Neighborhood: Xtreme Claw, 9am

Xtreme Claw located in the Arden Fair Mall is Sacramento’s first and only all claw machine arcade. It’s the perfect place to have fun while winning your favorite plush characters, backpacks, key changes and so much more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.