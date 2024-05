New In The Neighborhood: Licked, 9am Oak Park's newest ice cream shop is more than just a place to grab something sweet. The owner of Licked also owns Strapping across the street and decided to open an ice cream shop because the closure of the previous tenant (Conscious Creamery) was affecting the flow of business in the neighborhood and causing other businesses to consider closing as well. Susan wants to see Oak Park continue to thrive, because this neighborhood has her heart.