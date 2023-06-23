Watch CBS News

NessFitness - Elk Grove

NessFitness started as a virtual gym during the pandemic, and now their brick-and-mortar location is about to open it's doors! Jordan Segundo is in Elk Grove getting a sneak peek at the new NessFitness Gym!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.