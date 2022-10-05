Watch CBS News

National Disability Employment Awareness Month!

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and PRIDE Industries wants to help shine a light on how capable people with disabilities are as employees! Leah Burdick with PRIDE joins Tina and Julissa to tell us more!
