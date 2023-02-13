Watch CBS News

National Cheddar Day - let's taste some cheese!

17th annual Artisan Cheese Festival is at the Sonoma County Event Center in Santa Rosa in a few weeks, and the Sierra Nevada Cheese Company has dropped off some samples for us to try! Tina's in the Good Day Kitchen slicing it up!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.