Museum Store Sunday promotes shopping with a purpose! Sacramento area museums are participating in a nation wide event that's promoting shopping with a purpose. Complete with a variety of holiday specials and plenty of in-stock inventory on-hand, Sacramento area museums are proud to participate in the 9th Annual Museum Store Sunday happening today (November 30). In partnership with the Museum Store Association (MSA), more than 2,200 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 25 countries, and five continents will offer inspired shopping at your favorite museums and cultural institutions. Museum Store Sunday offers an opportunity for the community to shop with a purpose while supporting the missions and programs of each participating museum and cultural institution. In addition to special offers and unique merchandise, seven museums in the central city are offering a Museum Store Sunday Shopper’s Passport which is new this year. A sampling of the gift items and discounts available on Museum Store Sunday at local Sacramento area museum stores (most that are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)