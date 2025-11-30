Museum Store Sunday Complete with a variety of holiday specials and plenty of in-stock inventory on-hand, Sacramento area museums are proud to participate in the 9th Annual Museum Store Sunday happening today (November 30). In partnership with the Museum Store Association (MSA), more than 2,200 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 25 countries, and five continents will offer inspired shopping at your favorite museums and cultural institutions. Museum Store Sunday offers an opportunity for the community to shop with a purpose while supporting the missions and programs of each participating museum and cultural institution.