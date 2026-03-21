Murphys Pourhouse Pub is celebrating Ireland all day long! 8am If you’re looking for a little luck of the Irish and a fun day trip in the foothills, one historic Gold Rush town is getting ready to turn green. Today, the streets of Murphys are packed with music, food, and family fun for the annual Murphys Irish Day celebration. The rain-or-shine event transforms downtown into a lively street fair with around 120 vendors, Celtic entertainment, a festive morning parade, and plenty of games and activities for kids. Organizers say it’s all about celebrating Irish heritage while welcoming visitors into this charming Sierra foothill town. From bagpipers and musicians to local artisans and food vendors lining the streets, there’s something happening on nearly every corner today.