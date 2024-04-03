Watch CBS News

Movie...or Made Up? - "Spring into Love"

As the Hallmark Channel celebrates "Spring Into Love" season, John has another edition of "Movie or Made Up!" Is the movie John describing a real Hallmark movie, or is merely a figment of his imagination? Play along with us!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.