(MOSAC) SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity Laser Show Series!

Sit back, relax and enjoy a show that brings your senses to life! Dome Theatre manager, Jeff Rogers, tells us about the laser concert series featuring a multitude of artists going on now at MOSAC. Taylor Swift Laser Show  Song list includes "You Need to Calm Down," "Exhale," and more:  February 1st and February 14th at 6 PM Led Zeppelin Laser Show  Featuring "In the Evening," "Rock and Roll," "Whole Lotta' Love" and more:  February 14th at 7:30PM Movie Magic Laser Show  Featuring "Let It Go," "Under The Sea," "Un Poco Loco" and more:  February 1st, February 8th and February 15th at 4 PM Billie Eilish Laser Show  Featuring "What Was I Made For," "Birds of a Feather," and more:  February 15th at 6 PM
