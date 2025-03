MOSAC Sip and Support (part 2) Sunday brunch just got a lot more special! Chef Patrick Mulvaney is going to show us how to make Buttermilk Waffles with Maple Syrup and (surprise!) Tsar Nicoulai Caviar. Lena Conley, from Tsar Nicoulai Caviar will talk about their renowned caviar and roes, which are produced right here in Sacramento County. They’re partnering on a very exciting wine and culinary event, Sip & Support, a benefit for MOSAC.