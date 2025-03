MOSAC Sip and Support Fundraiser! Chef Patrick Mulvaney, from Mulvaney’s B&L, demonstrates how to elevate your home entertaining with locally produced Tsar Nicoulai caviar, salmon, and his own Irish Brown Bread. He is joined by Lena Conley from Tsar Nicoulai Caviar. They’re partnering on a very exciting wine and culinary event, Sip & Support on April 26th to benefit MOSAC.