Watch CBS News

Molly’s Starting Her Day Right at First Toast!

Downtown Lodi has a new go-to spot for breakfast, brunch and lunch, featuring delicious items made from scratch! First Toast serves everything from egg Benedicts to chilaquiles, omelets, pancakes, loco moo and much more -- plus mimosas
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.