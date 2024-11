Molly Takes a Hike with Goats, Llamas, and More! Get outdoors and escape the crowds with these memorable adventures at Not By Luck Ranch! Enjoy goat and llama walks, where you can pet, feed, and learn about these adorable animals while getting some exercise. Additionally, the ranch hosts Christmas bonfires, offering a cozy experience where you can make s'mores alongside the goats, llamas, and even a friendly donkey!