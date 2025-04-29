Molly Learns to Walk, Talk, and Cook Like a Chef! | Like a Chef Ginger Turkey Meatballs in Yellow Coconut Curry with Jasmine Rice by Chef N'Gina Guyton! Ginger Meatballs 1lb. ground turkey 5 cloves diced garlic 2 tablespoons diced ginger 1 large shallot diced 1 teaspoon salt 1/2 cup breadcrumbs 1 egg sesame oil Yellow Curry 1 can of cream of coconut 1/2 -1 can coconut soda 2 cups chicken broth 2 tablespoons yellow curry powder 1 teaspoon cumin 1/4 red chili flakes 1 star anise 1 diced yellow onion 2 cloves garlic 2 bay leaves Rice 2 cups jasmine rice 3 cups of water bunch of chopped cilantro In a large sauce pan, sauté diced garlic, shallots and ginger in sesame oil until fragrant and shallots are translucent. Once cooked, set aside to cool. In a large bowl mix cooled ginger/shallot mixture, egg, ground turkey, salt and breadcrumbs. Wet hands and roll the turkey mixture into meatballs of your desired size. Add a neutral oil like vegetable oil to the same sauce pan and brown meatballs, but do not cook all the way through. Set browned meatballs aside on a tray or large plate. In the same pan, add more vegetable oil, garlic and diced yellow onions. Cook until translucent and garlic cloves are browned. Deglaze the pan with coconut cream, chicken broth and coconut soda. Add all your spices and bay leaves. Let the mixture simmer on med heat. Once you see small bubbles, reduce the heat to low-med and add meatballs. Simmer for 20-30 minutes. While the curry is simmering make your rice. You can use a rice cooker or small sauce pan. Once rice is done, fluff the rice and dish into bowls. Top the rice with the meatballs and curry sauce. Garnish with cilantro. Enjoy!