Molly is spending time in the kitchen with the chef of Casa East Sac! | Like a Chef Feijoada (Brazilian Black Bean Stew)--- Ingredients: -1 pound dried black beans -1 red bell pepper -1 yellow onion, small dice -3 cloves garlic, minced -1 pound black beans -1/2 pound sausage -1 smoked ham hocki -2-3 bay leaves -beef broth 8-10 cups or - 2 tablespoons beef bouillon base (better than bouillon brand) - salt and pepper to taste -Orange slices for garnish and hot sauce to taste Served over rice, garnished with some orange segments and hot sauce Method: Soak the beans overnight in a bowl covered with water. You can skip this step, but during the cooking process, you’ll have to monitor the liquid level and make sure everything stays covered because the beans will absorb all of the cooking liquid. In a large pot, add oil and sweat the onions until almost translucent, then add the garlic and chopped bell pepper and cook until the peppers are soft. Add in the sausage and ham hock whole, followed by the bay leaves, beans, and broth or water. Bring to a boil and reduce the heat to about medium, and let roll at a slow simmer for 2-3 hours or until the beans are tender and the hamhock meat is falling off the bone. Remove the ham hock bone, chop up the meat, and add it back to the stew, and check for seasoning. Cook rice in a rice cooker or your preferred method. Garnish with orange slices and hot sauce if you’d like. This is a dish you can eat off of for a few days and always tastes better the following day as all the flavors really get to marinate together.