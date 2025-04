Molly Is Picking Up Cooking Tips from a Local Pro! | Like a Chef Want to learn how to think, shop and cook like a chef? We're in the kitchen with Magpie chef and owner Ed Roehr! Recipe for the Western Campfire Fish Fry INGREDIENTS: Steelhead from Pacific North West (farmed) Potatoes from the Delta Bacon Seka Hills olive oil Butter Herbs Herbaceous buttermilk dressing Thyme Enjoy!