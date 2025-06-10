Molly is Making Tikka Masala Like a Pro! | Like a Chef
Chicken Tikka Masala by Chef Ravin Patel
____________________________________________
Chicken And Marinade:
2 Pounds Chicken Tenders or Chicken Thighs Boneless
½ cup Yogurt Plain
1 TBSP Ground Cumin
1 TBSP Ground Coriander Seeds
1 TBSP Turmeric Powder
1 TBSP Paprika
½ TSP Ground Cinnamon
1 TSP Ground Black Pepper
1 TBSP Kosher Salt
1 TBSP Fresh Ginger Grated
2 TBSP Chopped Garlic
Juice and Zest of 1 Lemon
Mix all Ingredients and marinate overnight
Next day grill meat and lets it rest while you make the Sauce
Tikka Sauce
½ Stick Butter Unsalted
2 Cloves
1 Star Anise
3 Pods Cardamom
1 Stick Cinnamon
2 cups Diced Onions
1 TBSP Fresh Ginger Grated
2 TBSP Chopped Garlic
½ Cup Tomato paste
4 TBSP White Wine
In a large pot melt butter on medium heat.
Add Whole Spices Above.
Cook for 2-3 minutes Stirring often but don’t let the spices burn.
Add Onions and cook until Translucent.
Add Ginger and Garlic.
Add tomato Paste and cook for 2-3 minutes string often.
Add wine and ensure the caramelization on the bottom is picked up.
1 TBSP Ground Cumin
1 TBSP Ground Coriander Seeds
1 TBSP Turmeric Powder
1 TBSP Sambal Chili
1 TBSP Paprika
½ TSP Ground Cinnamon
1 TSP Ground Black Pepper
1 TBSP Kosher Salt
1 TBSP Brown Sugar
2 Cups Heavy Cream
½ Cup Chopped Cilantro
Add above Spices to the Onion and Tomato Mix and cook for 2-3 minutes
Add Cream, stir well, and Simmer for 4 minutes.
Add chopped Chicken and cook for 3-4 Minutes. Adjust Salt as needed.
Garnish with Cilantro and Enjoy
Garlic Naan
3 TBSP Chopped Garlic
½ Stick Butter
¼ Cup Chopped Cilantro
Melt butter and cook garlic.
Spoon over naan and sprinkle with Cilantro.
Bake at 300f 2-3 minutes.