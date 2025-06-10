Molly is Making Tikka Masala Like a Pro! | Like a Chef Chicken Tikka Masala by Chef Ravin Patel ____________________________________________ Chicken And Marinade: 2 Pounds Chicken Tenders or Chicken Thighs Boneless ½ cup Yogurt Plain 1 TBSP Ground Cumin 1 TBSP Ground Coriander Seeds 1 TBSP Turmeric Powder 1 TBSP Paprika ½ TSP Ground Cinnamon 1 TSP Ground Black Pepper 1 TBSP Kosher Salt 1 TBSP Fresh Ginger Grated 2 TBSP Chopped Garlic Juice and Zest of 1 Lemon Mix all Ingredients and marinate overnight Next day grill meat and lets it rest while you make the Sauce Tikka Sauce ½ Stick Butter Unsalted 2 Cloves 1 Star Anise 3 Pods Cardamom 1 Stick Cinnamon 2 cups Diced Onions 1 TBSP Fresh Ginger Grated 2 TBSP Chopped Garlic ½ Cup Tomato paste 4 TBSP White Wine In a large pot melt butter on medium heat. Add Whole Spices Above. Cook for 2-3 minutes Stirring often but don’t let the spices burn. Add Onions and cook until Translucent. Add Ginger and Garlic. Add tomato Paste and cook for 2-3 minutes string often. Add wine and ensure the caramelization on the bottom is picked up. 1 TBSP Ground Cumin 1 TBSP Ground Coriander Seeds 1 TBSP Turmeric Powder 1 TBSP Sambal Chili 1 TBSP Paprika ½ TSP Ground Cinnamon 1 TSP Ground Black Pepper 1 TBSP Kosher Salt 1 TBSP Brown Sugar 2 Cups Heavy Cream ½ Cup Chopped Cilantro Add above Spices to the Onion and Tomato Mix and cook for 2-3 minutes Add Cream, stir well, and Simmer for 4 minutes. Add chopped Chicken and cook for 3-4 Minutes. Adjust Salt as needed. Garnish with Cilantro and Enjoy Garlic Naan 3 TBSP Chopped Garlic ½ Stick Butter ¼ Cup Chopped Cilantro Melt butter and cook garlic. Spoon over naan and sprinkle with Cilantro. Bake at 300f 2-3 minutes.