Molly is Making the Perfect Pizza with a Pro Chef! | Like a Chef
Summer Tomato Pasta By Chef Jodie Chavious
INGREDIENTS:
_____________
3lbs or 4 large tomatoes
3 cloves of garlic
1 cucumber
2 sweet peppers (or not)
Basil
1/2 tbsp salt
1 tsp pepper
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
Pasta
Parmesan
Pesto (if you’re feeling fancy)
INSTRUCTIONS:
_____________
Blend (don’t purée) first nine ingredients
Boil and chill pasta
Keep sauce and pasta separated until ready to eat
Combine, sprinkle Parmesan and pesto (if you’re feeling fancy)
Enjoy!