Molly is Making the Perfect Pizza with a Pro Chef! | Like a Chef

Summer Tomato Pasta By Chef Jodie Chavious INGREDIENTS: _____________ 3lbs or 4 large tomatoes 3 cloves of garlic 1 cucumber 2 sweet peppers (or not) Basil 1/2 tbsp salt 1 tsp pepper 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil 1/4 cup red wine vinegar Pasta Parmesan Pesto (if you're feeling fancy) INSTRUCTIONS: _____________ Blend (don't purée) first nine ingredients Boil and chill pasta Keep sauce and pasta separated until ready to eat Combine, sprinkle Parmesan and pesto (if you're feeling fancy) Enjoy!