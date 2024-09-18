Molly is getting a sneak peek at this year's Reptile Show at Cal Expo! The Sacramento Reptile Show returns to Cal Expo, September 21st and 22nd! It’s the largest reptile expo in Northern California with over 3,000 reptiles on display, including the chance to see venomous reptiles from around the world. It’s a family friendly event with the opportunity to learn all about reptiles and to get up close and personal—we always offer the opportunity to meet a LIVE alligator in addition to the thousands of other reptiles on hand.