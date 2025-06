Molly is Getting a Sneak Peak of the 2nd Annual Flower Festival! Enjoy the 5 acres of flowers at The Oak Grove Flower Company, located at Jessie's Grove Winery, for the 2nd annual Flower Festival! Walk through the flower farm full of blooming dahlias. With 40+ vendors, delicious food trucks, and tons of activities for kids. Don’t miss out on the beautiful flowers, refreshing wine slushies, fun Photo Booth, gondola ride and more!