Molly is checking out the annual Sustainable Santa at the Atrium! The Atrium is hosting its annual Winter Wonderland experience, called the Sustainable Santa Holiday Season. During this special event, children will learn about the true importance of Santa Claus and how he plays a vital role in protecting the planet by keeping the North Pole cold. However, the story emphasizes that Santa can't do it alone anymore. He needs everyone’s help to continue his important work in safeguarding the environment for future generations. This engaging experience will inspire kids to take action in caring for the planet while enjoying the holiday festivities.