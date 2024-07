Molly is checking out a new taco truck in DOCO! Polanco has finally activated its long awaited "food truck" at DOCO. Welcome to Rosita, where every bite is flavor-packed! Indulge in a mouthwatering Mexican-inspired delights, crafted with a twist that’ll satisfy all your cravings. From tot stuffed Cali burrito to crave-worthy Mexican pizza, our munchie-approved menu will take your taste buds on an unforgettable journey.