Watch CBS News

Molly Dazzles at Woodlands' First Ice Rink with Graceful Twirl!

Visit Woodland and the Woodland Hoteliers Group are thrilled to announce the launch of the **Woodland Holiday Ice Rink** in downtown Woodland this holiday season. The rink, located at Freeman Park (1001 Main St), will be open from December 7th to January 5th. Visitors can enjoy a winter wonderland filled with twinkling lights, festive décor, holiday music, cozy fire pits, and hot cocoa. The rink is situated near downtown shopping and dining, offering the perfect setting for a festive outing. Additionally, half of the rink’s profits will be donated to a nonprofit organization each week, benefiting the local community.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.