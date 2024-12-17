Molly Dazzles at Woodlands' First Ice Rink with Graceful Twirl! Visit Woodland and the Woodland Hoteliers Group are thrilled to announce the launch of the **Woodland Holiday Ice Rink** in downtown Woodland this holiday season. The rink, located at Freeman Park (1001 Main St), will be open from December 7th to January 5th. Visitors can enjoy a winter wonderland filled with twinkling lights, festive décor, holiday music, cozy fire pits, and hot cocoa. The rink is situated near downtown shopping and dining, offering the perfect setting for a festive outing. Additionally, half of the rink’s profits will be donated to a nonprofit organization each week, benefiting the local community.