Molly Checks Out a Spot That Takes Christmas Decorations to the Next Level! The beloved Miracle pop-up Christmas bar is bringing its over-the-top decor to The Butterscotch Den and The Snug this year, with new specialty cocktails and collectable glassware. The Miracle at Butterscotch Den is now open -- and the Miracle at Snug opens in December (we'll visit it then). Each bar has its own special spin on the gaudy holiday experience, so let's see what Butterscotch Den has to offer!