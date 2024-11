Miller's Ace Hardware & Law Enforcement Team Up for a Great Cause! Miller's Ace Hardware is continuing its commitment to opportunities for persons with disabilities by hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics Northern California. Badges with Buckets is an event where members of the Sacramento County Sheriffs and Citrus Heights PD stand at the corner of Madison and Fair Oaks and in front of Miller's Ace Hardware with Buckets to collect donations and engage with the community.