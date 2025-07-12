Midtown Second Saturday Art Walk, 9am While activations are already underway at the Midtown Farmers Market, we're previewing activities happening later in the day. The afternoon and early evening is filled with vibrant activations highlighted by a curated Midtown Second Saturday Art Walk that is available with stops at galleries, studios, restaurants, bars, and multi-family properties and includes pop-up art experiences. With a lively “Art in Motion” theme, highlights of the curated art walk include performance art and entertaining live music.