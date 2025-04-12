Micke Grove Regional Park Easter Egg Hunt Over three thousand people are gathering for an annual event that lets kids enjoy Easter in the park! The popular community event, hosted by San Joaquin County Parks, is set for Saturday, April 12, 2025 from 10 AM to 1 PM. Approximately 25,000 candy and toy-filled eggs will be scattered throughout Micke Grove’s two ballfields for the 11 AM hunt. Children under four years and those with special needs are welcome to hunt in a protected area within the two fields, with the remaining hunt area open to kids ages 5 and up.