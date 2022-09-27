Watch CBS News

Michael Pare joins us!

You know Michael Pare from cinema classics like "Eddie and the Cruisers" and "Streets of Fire," and so many other films. He has a new film out, "They Crawl Beneath," and Michael joins Cody to talk about the film!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.