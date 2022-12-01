Watch CBS News

Meyer Outlet Sale!

Now in its 26th year, the widely popular Meyer Outlet Sale offers holiday shoppers savings of up to 80 percent off on top brand kitchen products! Molly Riehl is stopping the Fairfield location ahead of opening day to show us some of the steals!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.