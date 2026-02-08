Meet new friends and go on adventures with the Weekday Social Club in Sac! Looking to try new experiences in a fun and friendly environment? Join the Weekday Social Club! The Weekday Social Club is a new group in Sacramento that brings the community together around trying new things and exploring Sacramento. We host a wide variety of weekly events to introduce locals to new hobbies and activities - from baking classes and pottery painting, to pickleball lessons and hiking meetups - creating opportunities to connect in person while supporting local businesses and organizations.