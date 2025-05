Meadowview Certified Farmers' Market in Sacramento Announcing the grand reopening of the Meadowview Certified Farmers' Market on Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Meadowview Light Rail Station (3501 Meadowview Road, Sacramento, CA 95822). The public is invited to join the festivities and celebrate a new season of fresh food, music, and community connection!