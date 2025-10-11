McClatchy High School finally has its own anthem thanks to one amazing student! A local high school senior, MaryEllen Crump, wrote and performed the McClatchy Anthem for their homecoming rally. This is the only anthem that has ever been created and performed in the history of McClatchy, which is the oldest high school in Sacramento. Ever since MaryEllen Crump has been at McClatchy she has had nothing but success. Varsity Basketball Section Champs, Invited to China, 4-year Air Force ROTC, Junior Prom Queen, Military Ball Princess-2x, Homecoming Queen, Honor Roll -4 years, business owner, and upcoming music artist.