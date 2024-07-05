'MaXXXine' star, Zachary Mooren, chats with us! MaXXXine is a 2024 American slasher film written, directed, produced and edited by Ti West. It is the third installment in the X film series and a direct sequel to X (2022). The film stars Mia Goth, who reprises her role as Maxine Minx, alongside Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon. In the film, Maxine sets out for fame and success in 1980s Hollywood while being targeted by a killer known as the "Night Stalker."