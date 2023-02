"Masters of Illusion" - Carisa Hendrix joins us! Known the world over for her wit, her charm, and her exceptionally good hair, Lucy Darling’s shows are a wonderful mix of playful improvisational comedy, hilarious witty writing, and impossible magical feats! "Lucy Darling" is portrayed by Carisa Hendrix, who joins Cody to talk about her appearance on the CW's "Masters of Illusion!"