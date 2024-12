Man Builds Christmas Village with 100+ Buildings | Cody's Caravan Rick Harden has been collecting Christmas villages for over 40 years in Turlock, amassing more than 100 buildings. It takes him over a month to create his holiday masterpiece. Although he hasn't done his display since 2016, this year he went all out and is excited to share his story with others who are passionate about family, traditions, collecting, and the holiday spirit.