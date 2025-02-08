Magical Makers Market in Elk Grove Shop from some awesome Disney inspired small businesses, all in one spot. Whether you’re gearing up for your next trip to the parks, or looking for some new home decor to sprinkle magic throughout your everyday life, you won’t want to miss this event! There will be over 50 food and craft vendors, kids crafting station, live music, character meet and greets with backdrops, and so much more! We can’t wait to bring this magical experience to the community of Elk Grove! Be sure to wear your park gear, Disney-bound, or Disney costumes and bring the whole family out to enjoy! This is open to all ages, free to attend, and pet friendly!