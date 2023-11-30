Watch CBS News

Lotus & Sage Beauty

Sierra Vega is a licensed holistic esthetician, reiki practitioner, and solo operator of Lotus & Sage Beauty. She helps her clients obtain healthy skin habits, and specializes with adult acne. Molly Riehl is with Sierra, finding out more!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.