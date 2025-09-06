Lori is Back and She's Checking out an Upcoming Event The 5th anniversary of Uncorked & Uncapped will be September 19 from 6pm - 9pm (VIP entry at 5pm) at a NEW location: Valley Hi Country Club. This is Elk Grove's premier wine and beer tasting event, showcasing our local breweries and wineries. Sangria tastings will also be available from the Sangria Showdown. New highlights at this year's event include complimentary culinary bites to pair with your libations, Under the Bus 90s cover band, live DJ, longest drive competition, Elk Grove marketplace shopping, a cigar activaiton for VIPs by Sky River, cocktails available for purchase, and more. Tickets are limited; secure your spot at CorksandCaps.org. Uncorked & Uncapped is brought to you by Explore Elk Grove and presenting sponsor, Sky River Casino.